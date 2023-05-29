Financial Partners Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.10 Million Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Financial Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 14,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,098.9% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,739,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,740,000 after buying an additional 8,927,502 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35,249.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,178,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,710,000 after buying an additional 2,172,405 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,995,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,892,894,000 after buying an additional 1,758,824 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 194.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,107,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,866,000 after buying an additional 1,392,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,519,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,205,000 after buying an additional 1,233,242 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.76. 2,061,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,678,575. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.88. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $77.75.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
