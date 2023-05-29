Financial Partners Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 37,981 Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Financial Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Alcoa by 384.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AA. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alcoa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.78.

Shares of NYSE:AA traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.69. The company had a trading volume of 5,877,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,852,771. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Alcoa Co. has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $67.52.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.02%. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.62%.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

