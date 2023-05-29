Financial Partners Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Financial Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,778,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5,652.2% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,638,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,692 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $445,043,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $471,058,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,806,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,883,000 after acquiring an additional 919,705 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $303,564,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of VOO traded up $4.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $385.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,042,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,681,601. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $376.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $368.68. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $396.89. The firm has a market cap of $293.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.