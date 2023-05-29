Financial Partners Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Financial Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 39,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Southern by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,002,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,284,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,841 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,652,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,436,360,000 after buying an additional 1,391,612 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Southern by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,068,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,424,661,000 after buying an additional 1,313,036 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,062,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,223,000 after buying an additional 1,115,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Southern by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,037,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,517,000 after buying an additional 841,094 shares in the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $712,109.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,008.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,356.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,917 shares of company stock valued at $6,889,527 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

Southern stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,056,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,200,906. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The company has a market capitalization of $75.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.09.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Southern’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.07.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Stories

