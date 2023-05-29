Fayez Sarofim & Co Sells 24,250 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Fayez Sarofim & Co decreased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,250 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $10,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential PLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 167.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $810,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $279.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.58.

Insider Activity

Constellation Brands Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at $752,338,273.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STZ traded up $0.74 on Monday, reaching $232.88. 881,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,318,197. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $225.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.72. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.12 and a 12 month high of $261.32.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -698.03%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Articles

