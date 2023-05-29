Fayez Sarofim & Co Sells 223,844 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Fayez Sarofim & Co reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 797,675 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 223,844 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $21,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in Intel by 258.1% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $1.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.00. 71,910,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,769,461. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.98. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $44.93.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.52.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

