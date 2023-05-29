Fayez Sarofim & Co Has $259.69 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Fayez Sarofim & Co lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,426,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 600,717 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $259,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.48. The company had a trading volume of 35,819,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,137,822. The firm has a market cap of $164.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.72 and a 200-day moving average of $37.48. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $44.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.