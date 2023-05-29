Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) PT Raised to $4.30

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $4.00 to $4.30 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Farfetch in a research report on Friday, March 24th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Farfetch from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Farfetch from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Farfetch from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Farfetch from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.49.

Farfetch Stock Performance

NYSE:FTCH opened at $4.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.75. Farfetch has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $12.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.41 and its 200 day moving average is $5.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farfetch

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.42). Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 66.50% and a negative net margin of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $629.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.97 million. Research analysts predict that Farfetch will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTCH. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,352,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 10,781.5% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,452,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,683,000 after acquiring an additional 6,393,400 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,277,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,376,075 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,422,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 1,345.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,766,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

