Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 27,072 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $13,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. B. Riley lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank cut Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.7 %

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE XOM traded down $0.69 on Monday, reaching $104.97. The stock had a trading volume of 12,370,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,261,881. The company has a market capitalization of $424.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $80.69 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Recommended Stories

