Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0299 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This is a boost from Extendicare’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Extendicare Stock Performance

EXETF opened at $5.28 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.89 and a 200-day moving average of $4.91. Extendicare has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $5.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXETF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of nursing care, home health care, retirement living, and management and consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Long-Term Care, Retirement Living, Home Health Care, and Other Services. The Long-Term Care segment represents long-term care centers the company owns and operates in the country.

