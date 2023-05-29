Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.69

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.69 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67.

Expeditors International of Washington has raised its dividend by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 31 consecutive years. Expeditors International of Washington has a payout ratio of 26.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Expeditors International of Washington to earn $5.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 1.1 %

EXPD stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $115.51. 1,527,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,342,619. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12-month low of $86.08 and a 12-month high of $119.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EXPD shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 12,138 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total transaction of $1,432,405.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $1,097,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,071,035.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 12,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total transaction of $1,432,405.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,599 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth $278,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.7% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth about $243,000. Epacria Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth about $221,000. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.