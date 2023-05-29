Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Trading Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ EVOK opened at $1.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Evoke Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $5.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.52.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 175.19% and a negative net margin of 285.96%.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It also develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus.

