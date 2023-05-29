Euro Coin (EUROC) Price Hits $1.07 on Major Exchanges

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. In the last week, Euro Coin has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. One Euro Coin token can now be bought for $1.07 or 0.00003872 BTC on major exchanges. Euro Coin has a market cap of $51.66 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of Euro Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Euro Coin

Euro Coin’s launch date was May 23rd, 2022. Euro Coin’s total supply is 48,158,521 tokens. Euro Coin’s official website is www.circle.com. Euro Coin’s official Twitter account is @circlepay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Euro Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Euro Coin (EUROC) is a fully-reserved, euro-backed stablecoin developed and issued by Circle.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euro Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Euro Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Euro Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

