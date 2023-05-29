Estabrook Capital Management Trims Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Estabrook Capital Management trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 526.3% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of LLY traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $425.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,338,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,193,228. The company has a market cap of $404.19 billion, a PE ratio of 67.69, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $388.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $362.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.11 and a fifty-two week high of $454.95.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.77, for a total value of $9,141,429.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,668,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,015,612,974.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,303,605 shares of company stock worth $497,320,473 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $432.00 to $485.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. SVB Securities increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.05.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.