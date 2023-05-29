Estabrook Capital Management Trims Stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX)

Estabrook Capital Management lowered its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,697 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the quarter. Estabrook Capital Management owned about 0.14% of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the third quarter valued at $1,630,000. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 972,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,750,000 after buying an additional 15,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

BLX traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $19.68. 99,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,666. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a one year low of $12.58 and a one year high of $20.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.18. The company has a market cap of $714.97 million, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.15.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. ( NYSE:BLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $53.19 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral loans, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

