Estabrook Capital Management Trims Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Estabrook Capital Management cut its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,410,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,233 shares in the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 9,389,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,891,000 after acquiring an additional 269,768 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,433,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,645,000 after acquiring an additional 46,160 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,407,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,782,000 after acquiring an additional 104,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,764,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,931,000 after acquiring an additional 58,958 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE FNF traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.73. 1,362,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,945. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.84 and a 52 week high of $45.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.34.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.42). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 73.47%.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc engages in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

