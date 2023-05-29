Estabrook Capital Management Sells 3,578 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Estabrook Capital Management lessened its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,578 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies makes up about 1.2% of Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $6,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 40,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 21,883 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 68,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 6.9% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 19,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,226,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,362,000 after acquiring an additional 196,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Williams Companies stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.75. 5,960,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,846,920. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William H. Spence purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on WMB. Barclays dropped their price target on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup raised Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Raymond James downgraded Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.42.

Williams Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Articles

