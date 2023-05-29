Estabrook Capital Management Raises Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Estabrook Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,523,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,292,000 after acquiring an additional 875,870 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2,516.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 793,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,841,000 after acquiring an additional 762,777 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,921,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 4,220.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 330,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,930,000 after acquiring an additional 322,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 545,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,511,000 after acquiring an additional 319,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of MTB traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $123.60. 1,008,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,799,397. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.22. The company has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.78. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $109.36 and a 1-year high of $193.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 40.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $178.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.74.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Further Reading

