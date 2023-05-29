Estabrook Capital Management Has $98,000 Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Estabrook Capital Management raised its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Newmont were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,058,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,701,958,000 after buying an additional 2,921,657 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 66.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,532,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,555,000 after buying an additional 2,602,396 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 103.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,749,000 after buying an additional 2,281,418 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 1,075.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,488,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 70.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,305,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,294 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,046,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,028,110. The company has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.64, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.72. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $37.45 and a 52-week high of $69.88.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Newmont’s payout ratio is -242.42%.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $486,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,250,225.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $486,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,250,225.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,981.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,973,020. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.53.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

