Estabrook Capital Management Has $5.81 Million Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Estabrook Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.3% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.1% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 5.1% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.5% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.4% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total value of $1,313,899.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,593,499.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total value of $1,313,899.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,593,499.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,939.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 1.1 %

Several brokerages have commented on NOC. Bank of America lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays cut Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $509.00.

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded up $4.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $438.32. 865,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $429.10 and a 1-year high of $556.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $455.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $479.17. The firm has a market cap of $66.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.50.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $1.87 dividend. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.20%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

