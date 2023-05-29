Estabrook Capital Management Has $2.47 Million Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Estabrook Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. High Note Wealth LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 66,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Raytheon Technologies

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RTX. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.26. 4,056,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,428,240. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.40. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 62.93%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

