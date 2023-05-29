Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Stake Raised by Hazelview Securities Inc.

Hazelview Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,316,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,525 shares during the period. Essential Properties Realty Trust makes up about 4.6% of Hazelview Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Hazelview Securities Inc.’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $30,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,034,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,185 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,275,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,507 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,118,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,288,000 after acquiring an additional 92,469 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,324,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,067,000 after acquiring an additional 505,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,807,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,638,000 after buying an additional 59,194 shares during the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EPRT stock traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $23.93. 623,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,826. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.39 and a 200 day moving average of $24.18. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.80%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.75 to $27.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.92.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister and Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday, and White Oak Station.

