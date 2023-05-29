ERC20 Trading Up 3.7% This Week (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for about $0.0110 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ERC20 has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. ERC20 has a market cap of $12.47 million and approximately $176.69 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006889 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00025716 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019226 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000100 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00017468 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001106 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27,821.89 or 1.00011911 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000093 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01089107 USD and is up 1.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $156.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

