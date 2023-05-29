ERC20 (ERC20) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $156.87

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for about $0.0109 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. ERC20 has a market cap of $12.32 million and $156.87 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006822 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00019881 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00025386 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00017337 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001118 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28,080.23 or 0.99976515 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000093 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01073463 USD and is down -15.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $696.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.