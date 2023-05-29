EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stock Holdings Cut by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,508 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 4,157 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $21,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 22,701 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 6,466 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 488,431 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $63,262,000 after acquiring an additional 36,272 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,027,557 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $133,089,000 after acquiring an additional 174,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 242.8% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 314,871 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $40,782,000 after purchasing an additional 223,020 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.33.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $110.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,942,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,590,727. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.26. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.16 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.64%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad, and Other International geographical segments. The Other International segment includes China and Canada operations. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

