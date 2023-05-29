Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Short Interest Up 74.4% in May

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,000,000 shares, a growth of 74.4% from the April 30th total of 63,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 31.2 days. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.88. 5,139,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,666,585. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $72.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 295.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth $293,879,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

