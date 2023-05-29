Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a payout ratio of 82.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to earn $1.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.2%.

Get Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT alerts:

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSE:EARN opened at $6.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $96.39 million, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.79. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $8.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $751,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 76.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 120,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 52,100 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 648.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 81,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 70,477 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 34.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 11,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 434,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. Its portfolio include non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.