ELIS Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 28th. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000539 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $30.37 million and $32,699.63 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ELIS has traded 24.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ELIS

ELIS (XLS) is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.13614554 USD and is up 19.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $25,933.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

