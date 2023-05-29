Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Holdings Decreased by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at about $561,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.62, for a total transaction of $86,024,967.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,473,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,914,337,782.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.62, for a total value of $86,024,967.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,473,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,914,337,782.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,303,605 shares of company stock worth $497,320,473. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $432.00 to $485.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $478.00 to $507.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $420.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.05.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $425.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,338,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,193,228. The company has a market capitalization of $404.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $388.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $362.49. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $283.11 and a 52 week high of $454.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

