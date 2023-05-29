Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.02-$1.02 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.48 billion-$5.48 billion.

Eisai Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ESALY opened at $61.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Eisai has a 52 week low of $36.88 and a 52 week high of $73.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.51 and its 200 day moving average is $63.29. The company has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.70, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on ESALY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Eisai in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Eisai from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday.

About Eisai

Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of prescription medicines and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Products Business and Other Business segments. The Pharmaceutical Products Business segment handles prescription and generic drugs, diagnostics, and consumer healthcare business in Japan, which manages over-the-counter drugs.

