eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) Raised to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Stock Up 24.8 %

Shares of EFTR opened at $0.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.48. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $2.97. The stock has a market cap of $27.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eFFECTOR Therapeutics

eFFECTOR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:EFTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.67 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that eFFECTOR Therapeutics will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFTR. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Company Profile

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

