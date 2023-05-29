Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Acquired by CNB Bank

CNB Bank lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 22,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $316,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.63.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $1,542,498.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,174.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $1,542,498.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,174.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 6,640 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.68, for a total transaction of $588,835.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 172,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,260,941.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,091 shares of company stock worth $16,232,258. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,308,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,177,941. The company has a market cap of $49.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.02. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $107.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

