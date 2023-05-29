easyJet (LON:EZJ) Price Target Raised to GBX 635

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 610 ($7.59) to GBX 635 ($7.90) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on EZJ. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 500 ($6.22) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 690 ($8.58) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on easyJet from GBX 350 ($4.35) to GBX 400 ($4.98) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 515 ($6.41) target price on easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 580 ($7.21) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 594.09 ($7.39).

LON:EZJ opened at GBX 485.40 ($6.04) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,311.43, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.59, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 495.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 452.47. easyJet has a one year low of GBX 276.87 ($3.44) and a one year high of GBX 582.71 ($7.25).

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.

