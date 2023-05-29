EAC (EAC) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.08 Million

EAC (EAC) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. Over the last seven days, EAC has traded 76% lower against the U.S. dollar. EAC has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and $14.84 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EAC token can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.52 or 0.00325058 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00012572 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000743 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.0036012 USD and is up 20.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $14.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

