Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 251,300 shares, an increase of 71.7% from the April 30th total of 146,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days.

Dundee Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DPMLF traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,793. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.25. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $8.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 0.68.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $155.83 million during the quarter.

Dundee Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 2.44%. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Dundee Precious Metals, Inc is an international gold mining company. engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, and processing of metals. It operates through the following segments: Chelopech, Ada Tepe, Tsumeb, and Corporate and Other. The Chelopech segment covers gold production.

