Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target Raised to C$98.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$95.00 to C$98.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$90.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Dollarama Price Performance

OTCMKTS DLMAF opened at $61.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.86. Dollarama has a 12 month low of $54.43 and a 12 month high of $64.21.

About Dollarama

Dollarama, Inc engages in the provision of online shopping services to various customers. It offers an assortment of general merchandise, consumable products, and seasonal items. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.