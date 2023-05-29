Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 249,300 shares, a growth of 73.5% from the April 30th total of 143,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.7 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Distribution Solutions Group Trading Up 0.4 %

DSGR stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.44. 21,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,304. Distribution Solutions Group has a 12-month low of $25.66 and a 12-month high of $55.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.15 million, a P/E ratio of 57.52 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.20). Distribution Solutions Group had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $328.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Distribution Solutions Group will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Distribution Solutions Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Distribution Solutions Group during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Distribution Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Distribution Solutions Group by 307.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DSGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Distribution Solutions Group from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Distribution Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Distribution Solutions Group Company Profile

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc engages in the distribution of maintenance and repair products to industrial, commercial, institutional and government markets. It operates through the following segments: Lawson and Bolt. The Lawson operating segment delivers quality products to customers and offers them product knowledge, product application expertise and Vendor Managed Inventory (VMI) services.

