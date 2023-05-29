Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

APPS has been the topic of several other reports. Macquarie lowered shares of Digital Turbine from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Digital Turbine from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.71.

Digital Turbine stock opened at $9.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20. Digital Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $27.03. The company has a market capitalization of $903.71 million, a PE ratio of 56.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.47.

In other news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 36,025 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $387,268.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,682,789 shares in the company, valued at $18,089,981.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 289,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,366.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 36,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $387,268.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,682,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,089,981.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPS. Trellus Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,624 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 131,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 58,252 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth about $2,783,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 134,915 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 21,650 shares in the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which help to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Following Segments: On Device Media (ODM), In App Media-AdColony (IAM-A) and In App Media-Fyber (IAM-F).

