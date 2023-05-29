Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Digital Ally in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Get Digital Ally alerts:

Digital Ally Stock Performance

DGLY stock opened at $3.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Digital Ally has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $22.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Ally

Digital Ally Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Digital Ally stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Ally, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DGLY Get Rating ) by 449.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,305 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Digital Ally worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Digital Ally, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of digital audio, video recording, and speed detection devices. Its products include in-car camera systems, body-worn camera, mirrored in-car and vehicle video system, and portable surveillance system. The company was founded on December 13, 2000 and is headquartered in Lenexa, KS.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Ally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Ally and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.