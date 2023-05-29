Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Digital Ally in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.
Digital Ally Stock Performance
DGLY stock opened at $3.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Digital Ally has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $22.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.89.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Ally
Digital Ally Company Profile
Digital Ally, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of digital audio, video recording, and speed detection devices. Its products include in-car camera systems, body-worn camera, mirrored in-car and vehicle video system, and portable surveillance system. The company was founded on December 13, 2000 and is headquartered in Lenexa, KS.
