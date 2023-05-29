Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

DGII has been the topic of several other research reports. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Digi International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Digi International in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.00.

Get Digi International alerts:

Digi International Price Performance

Shares of DGII opened at $35.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Digi International has a 1-year low of $21.68 and a 1-year high of $43.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 47.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digi International

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digi International

In related news, CFO James J. Loch sold 7,000 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $237,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,477,406.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Digi International news, CFO James J. Loch sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $237,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,477,406.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Ronald Konezny sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $1,013,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,958 shares in the company, valued at $21,049,750.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Digi International by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,082,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,575,000 after acquiring an additional 384,549 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 32.8% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 391,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,199,000 after purchasing an additional 96,738 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in Digi International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,321,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Digi International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,276,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Digi International by 32.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 213,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,189,000 after buying an additional 51,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digi International, Inc engages in the provision of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services, and solutions. It operates under the IoT Products and Services and IoT Solutions segments. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise, and government customers and secure IoT connectivity solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.