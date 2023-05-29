DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock Holdings Increased by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,763 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $5,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,358,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,279,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insider Activity at DexCom

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $633,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,718,436. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.27, for a total transaction of $213,602.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,489,059.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $633,906.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 132,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,718,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,835 shares of company stock worth $16,443,758 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DexCom Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DXCM. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.81.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $115.05. 1,688,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,339,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.88 and its 200 day moving average is $114.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.36 and a beta of 1.16. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $67.11 and a one year high of $126.44.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.52 million. DexCom had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 18.29%. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 1085.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

About DexCom

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.