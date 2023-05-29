Destiny Pharma plc (LON:DEST) Insider Buys £15,337.87 in Stock

Destiny Pharma plc (LON:DEST – Get Rating) insider Nick Rodgers acquired 49,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of £15,337.87 ($19,076.95).

Nick Rodgers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 27th, Nick Rodgers acquired 20,000 shares of Destiny Pharma stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 34 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of £6,800 ($8,457.71).

LON:DEST opened at GBX 30 ($0.37) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £28.58 million, a PE ratio of -333.33 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 32.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 39.79. Destiny Pharma plc has a 12-month low of GBX 27 ($0.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 61.85 ($0.77).

About Destiny Pharma

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Destiny Pharma in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Destiny Pharma plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of infectious diseases in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in developing NTCD-M3 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of recurrent Clostridioides diffcile infections; XF-73 Nasal, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the prevention of post-surgical staphylococcal infection; and XF-73 Dermal that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of skin infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria.

