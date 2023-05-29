Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the April 30th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 231,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Deluxe by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,853,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,805,000 after purchasing an additional 91,503 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Deluxe by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,828,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,032,000 after purchasing an additional 24,476 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Deluxe by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,762,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,338,000 after purchasing an additional 9,867 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Deluxe by 3.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,412,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,707,000 after purchasing an additional 47,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Deluxe by 0.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,392,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,286,000 after purchasing an additional 10,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe Stock Performance

Shares of Deluxe stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.15. 233,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,471. Deluxe has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $25.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.42 million, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.56.

Deluxe Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DLX. Cowen decreased their target price on Deluxe from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Deluxe in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

