Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 78 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hershey by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,528,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,060,000 after acquiring an additional 245,084 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,486,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,800,000 after purchasing an additional 473,552 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,199,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,354,000 after purchasing an additional 18,326 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,315,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,089,000 after purchasing an additional 17,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2,693.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Down 1.0 %

Hershey stock traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $257.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,142,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $201.63 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.31.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 50.24%.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.35, for a total transaction of $36,052.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,070,086.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.35, for a total transaction of $36,052.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,934 shares in the company, valued at $4,070,086.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.83, for a total value of $376,230.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,702,887. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,713 shares of company stock valued at $12,965,849 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HSY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hershey from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Hershey from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.06.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

