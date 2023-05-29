Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 294 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Dean Investment Associates LLC trimmed its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Robbins Farley bought a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in AutoZone by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone Stock Performance

NYSE:AZO traded up $1.04 on Monday, hitting $2,460.79. The stock had a trading volume of 214,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,750. The stock has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.68. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,959.58 and a 1 year high of $2,750.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,577.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,499.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $29.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 129.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,750.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,782.00 to $3,125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,683.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AutoZone news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total value of $3,955,817.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,860.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total value of $3,955,817.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,860.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total transaction of $6,522,481.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,960 shares of company stock valued at $90,128,092. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

