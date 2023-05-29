Dean Investment Associates LLC Raises Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,941 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $4,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,495,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,580,000 after buying an additional 426,031 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in BCE by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 58,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 14,294 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in BCE by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 7,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in BCE by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,953,000 after acquiring an additional 23,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in BCE during the 4th quarter worth about $630,000. 42.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE Stock Performance

Shares of BCE stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.44. The company had a trading volume of 812,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,196. The stock has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.98. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.88 and a 12-month high of $55.13.

BCE Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.714 dividend. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.92%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.72.

About BCE

(Get Rating)

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.