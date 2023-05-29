Dean Investment Associates LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its stake in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,911 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,965 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned about 0.23% of Washington Federal worth $5,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the fourth quarter worth about $42,196,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,497,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Washington Federal by 490.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 510,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,762,000 after buying an additional 424,205 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Washington Federal by 13.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,124,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,796,000 after buying an additional 381,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 81.6% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 641,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,229,000 after buying an additional 288,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Randall H. Talbot purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.10 per share, for a total transaction of $108,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,436.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Washington Federal news, Director Randall H. Talbot purchased 3,500 shares of Washington Federal stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.10 per share, for a total transaction of $108,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,436.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David K. Grant purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.72 per share, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 15,848 shares of company stock valued at $361,626 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

WAFD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Washington Federal in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Washington Federal from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Washington Federal from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Washington Federal from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ WAFD traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,111. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.83. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.90 and a 1-year high of $39.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $185.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.00 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 14.12%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.45%.

Washington Federal, Inc engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services to consumers. It operates under the Commercial Loans and Consumer Loans segments. The Commercial Loans segment is disaggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

