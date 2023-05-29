Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $4.37 Million Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 177.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,798 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $4,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,460,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,707,780,000 after acquiring an additional 820,031 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,308,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,621,096,000 after acquiring an additional 440,902 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,333,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,728,998,000 after acquiring an additional 325,772 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,038,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $566,172,000 after buying an additional 590,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,788,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,691,000 after buying an additional 244,463 shares in the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho raised WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.10.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of WEC stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $86.90. 1,645,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.61. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.82 and a 12 month high of $108.20. The stock has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.25 and a 200 day moving average of $94.00.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 72.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

See Also

