Dean Investment Associates LLC Acquires 512 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark accounts for about 1.0% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,483,000 after buying an additional 34,646 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,066,000 after buying an additional 7,878 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $136.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,257,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,189. The company has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.82. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $147.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.35.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 80.82%.

In related news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $1,156,606.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $1,156,606.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $495,388.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,455.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,580,971. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.45.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

