DB Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 448 Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XSD. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $1,332,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 211.5% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 6,508 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $2,446,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $578,000.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 6.9 %

XSD traded up $13.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $209.76. 161,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,176. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.66. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.65 and a fifty-two week high of $212.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.41.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

